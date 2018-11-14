University City, MO (KTRS) More woes for the Delmar Loop Trolley after a second vehicle is struck in the past 30 days. During a test run Tuesday, a trolley car hit the side mirror of a truck parked on Delmar near The Pageant.

This comes after a Loop Trolley contractor vehicle was hit just over 3 weeks ago. Trolley representatives indicate the project has been deemed safe by state and federal transportation agencies, provided all parking markers are followed.

The project has cost $51 Million dollars and has taken close to 4 years to complete. The Delmar Loop Trolley is scheduled to open for passengers Thursday.