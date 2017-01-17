Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mother of 4 Talks About Building Her Own House Using YouTube Tutorials

News from Carney

Mother of 4 Talks About Building Her Own House Using YouTube Tutorials

Cara Brookins is a mother of 4 who decided to build her own house using YouTube tutorials. Cara’s book detailing this experience is called “Rise: How a House Built a Family.” Cara joined John Carney to talk about the book and that experience.

2017/01/17 2:53 PM

Rise

By Brady Hempen

