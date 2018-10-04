Semaj Porter was sentenced Wednesday for child endangerment in the December 2015 shooting of her son, Xavier “Zae” Robinson.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Porter was working when her son was accidentally shot by 15-year-old Kameron Harvey, of Hazelwood, a friend of the boy’s brother.

Prosecutors said Porter and the boy’s father, Shawmane Robinson, knew their older son and Harvey played with the gun the night before the shooting but didn’t take it away or make sure it wasn’t loaded.

Harvey was charged with manslaughter but was fatally shot in October 2017.

Shawmane Robinson was earlier sentenced to 10 months in jail for felony child endangerment.