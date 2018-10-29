JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The mother of a missing 4-year-old Missouri boy is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Darnell Gray’s mother made a brief statement at a news conference Monday asking for the public’s help. Her name was not released.

Darnell was last seen Wednesday night at a Jefferson City apartment where he lives. His father was working early Thursday when a woman who was caring for the child reported him missing.

Police spokesman Lt. David Williams said neither parent was with Darnell when he disappeared, and the boy’s disappearance does not appear to be a custody situation.

Williams said the search has expanded beyond the neighborhood where Darnell lived, and he acknowledged the child could no longer be in Jefferson City.

An $11,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.