St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) A north county mother of three is dead after being shot.

Police say 28-year-old Porsha Owens was gunned down outside of her Castle Pointe residence in the 10000 block of Lord around 7:15 a.m. Monday. Owens was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is urged to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477)