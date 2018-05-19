SANTA FE, Texas (AP) _ The mother of school shooting victim Shana Fisher says she thinks her 16-year-old daughter was intentionally targeted by Dimitrios Pagourtzi.

Sadie Rodriguez says Pagourtzi repeatedly made advances toward Fisher in the four months leading up to the shooting. She says Pagourtzi was an ex-boyfriend of Fisher’s best friend.

Rodriguez says: “He kept making advances on her and she repeatedly told him no,” but the advances got more aggressive.

The week before the shooting, Rodriguez says that her daughter “stood up to him” by embarrassing him in class.

Rodriguez described her daughter as a “shy and sweet” girl with a passion for video games. She shared a video of Fisher from 2015, in which the teen contemplates whether or not she’ll continue making gaming videos because her computer keeps crashing.

