“Motion Picture” Money Is Now Showing Up In St. Louis

Kristina Schmidt, the Special Agent in Charge of the Secret Service in St. Louis, joined John Carney to talk about what “Motion Picture” money is and how it came about. This “Motion Picture” money is counterfeit money.

By Brady Hempen