Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO (KTRS) A motorist is hospitalized following a shooting along I-270 in north county.

Police say the victim was shot around 8 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of I-270 near Route 367. The victim is said to be in serious condition.

The incident prompted the closure of the westbound lanes of I-270 for about two hour while police investigated.

There’s no word of any arrests or of a motive.