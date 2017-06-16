MU System President Talks Enrollment and Public Image

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – The University of Missouri System president is laying out plans to improve the Columbia campus’ enrollment and public image. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that President Mun Choi spoke to the Regional Economic Development Board of Directors this week. Board member Fred Parry says the university’s enrollment decline and public image […]
