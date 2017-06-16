MU System President Talks Enrollment and Public Image

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

2017/06/16
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – The University of Missouri System president is laying out plans to improve the Columbia campus’ enrollment and public image.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that President Mun Choi spoke to the Regional Economic Development Board of Directors this week.

Board member Fred Parry says the university’s enrollment decline and public image problems can be traced back to the November 2015 protests involving the university’s students, faculty and football team.

Choi says the university should target high achievers, including National Merit Scholars and semifinalists, to increase graduation rates and raise its profile as a top university.

He also says the university’s goal for enrollment should be about 5,000 new freshmen and about 1,000 community college transfers per year on the Columbia campus.

