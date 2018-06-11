Springfield, IL (KTRS) According to the CDC, 60 cases of salmonella have been reported in five states – including Missouri and Illinois. The Illinois Department of health is urging people not to eat pre-cut melons purchased from any Walmart in Missouri or Illinois at this time. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working to identify the source of the Salmonella and may issue additional recalls as more information is learned. They also recommend following food safety measures if you buy whole melons, including washing the fruit before you begin cutting – as well as washing all utensils after using. If you have already eaten pre-cut melons and experience diarrhea, fever, and cramps – contact your health care provider.