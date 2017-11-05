St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) One person is dead following a shooting in north county.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot inside a residence along the 9700 block of Vickie Place at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

There’s no word of any arrests or a motive. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).