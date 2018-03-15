Clinton, MO (KTRS) A woman is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a western Missouri police officer last week.

Second degree murder charges were filed Wednesday against Tammy Dee Widger. Her rental home was the site of the fatal shooting of Clinton Officer Ryan Morton. She had previously been charged with possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say the murder charge was added because Morton was killed “as a result of” Widger’s drug crime.

Morton was wounded after being sent to the wrong house while responding to a 911 call made from another town. The suspect, James Waters, then barricaded himself inside the home. By the time officers got to Morton hours later, he was dead, along with Waters.