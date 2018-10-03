St. Louis, MO (KTRS) It was another violent night in the city of St. Louis.

Police say the first incident happened at just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, when a man was found fatally shot in the 1900 block of Congress in south St. Louis. Another man was shot and killed in the 3800 block of Lee in north St. Louis at just before 10 p.m. Then at just before midnight, a man was found shot to death in the 4200 Cote Brilliante.

The identities of the victims haven’t been released. There’s no word on a motive or of arrests in any of these cases.

These latest killings bring the St. Louis murder count to 142 for year.