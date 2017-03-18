Music Legend Chuck Berry Dead At The Age Of 90

Wentzville, MO (KTRS) Rock and roll music legend Chuck Berry has died.

Police say that first responders were called to his Wentzville home on Buckner Road at around 12:40 on Saturday. Paramedics found Berry unresponsive and performer CPR. Those life saving efforts were unsuccessful and Berry was pronounced dead at 1:26 p.m. according to police. Berry was 90.

The St. Charles County Police Department posted this message on Facebook:

“The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry. The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement.”

Berry was a native St. Louisian. He was born in the Ville Neigborhood of north city in 1926. He attended Sumner High School, where he gave his first public performance.

Berry was one of the pioneers of rock and roll. He was best known for such songs as “Maybellene, Roll Over Beethoven, and Johnny B. Goode.