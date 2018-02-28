Ferguson, MO (KTRS) Christian Care Home in Ferguson is accused of unfair labor practices. That’s according to the National Labor Relations Board, which found merit to charges filed on behalf of union workers amid their three-month-long strike.

Workers, faith leaders, residents’ families, and union leaders gathered outside of Christian Care Home on Wednesday morning to make that announcement during a news conference.

Reverend Tommie Pierson of Missouri Jobs With Justice, was among those who spoke,”They walked the picket line for the reason Dr. King and those striking workers did in order to declare bravery, boldly and loudly that their work has value, in order to declare they have value, in order to declare their community has value.”

The N-L-R-B will now work with both parties to reach a settlement. Christian Care Home decline KTRS’ request for comment.