Nathaniel Reid Bakery brings samples by the studio

Nathaniel Reid joins us to talk about his bakery, how things are going at his Kirkwood location, and why most American bakeries don’t get croissants right
Nathaniel Reid joins us to talk about his bakery, how things are going at his Kirkwood location, and why most American bakeries don’t get croissants right
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.