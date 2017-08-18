New Hampshire Serial Killer Suspect Has Ties To St. Louis

Concord, NH (KTRS) A suspect with ties to St. Louis has been identified in connection with a decades old murder case in New Hampshire. Investigators have linked Terrance Rasmussen to the murders of a woman and three children. The unidentified victims were found in barrels in Allenstown, New Hampshire in 1985 and in 2000. […]

Robert “Bob” Evans is also the suspect in the disappearance and likely murder of Denise Beaudin, who went missing in 1981 from Manchester, New Hampshire.

Rasmussen claims to have worked in St. Louis at a Reece Electrical during the early 1970s. Investigators need the public’s help to fill in the timeline of where Rasmussen was between the early and late 1970s. They hope this new information brings them closer to finally identifying the four victims.

Investigators say a DNA sample was obtained from a living adult believed to be Evans’s child. Testing on that adult’s DNA sample has confirmed that his father was the person known as Robert “Bob” Evans. Those DNA results and other investigative work have allowed investigators to confirm that Robert “Bob” Evans’s true identity is in fact, Terry Peder Rasmussen.

Anyone with information about the man we now know as Terry Peder Rasmussen is asked to contact any of the following authorities:

New Hampshire State Police-Cold Case Unit

(603) 223-3856

coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov

Manchester Police Department

(603) 668-8711

MPDcoldcase@manchesternh.gov

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

1-800-THELOST (1-800-843-5678)

ncmectips@ncmec.org

Timeline of Terry Peder RASMUSSEN

Confirmed Events

1943 December 23 Born in Colorado as Terry Peder RASMUSSEN

1958 July – 1961 April Resided in Phoenix with Family

1959 – 1960 Attended North High School, Phoenix, AZ

• Stopped after sophomore year

1961 April Enlisted in the US Navy.

1967 July Discharged from the US Navy.

1967-1968 Moved to Hawaii. RASMUSSEN worked in his parents’ shoe shop.

1968 July 20 Married wife in Hawaii.

1969 Moved to Phoenix, AZ. Twin daughters born.

Worked as an electrician for boss “Otto” (company unknown).

1970 RASMUSSEN family moved to Redwood City, CA.

RASMUSSEN worked as an Electrician in Palo Alto, CA.

RASMUSSEN’S son is born.

1972 RASMUSSEN’s daughter is born.

RASMUSSEN and his wife separate temporarily.

1973 approx. RASMUSSEN and family move back to Phoenix.

RASMUSSEN again works for “Otto.” He also works in a shoe shop.

1973 RASMUSSEN’s wife and children leave him.

1974 December RASMUSSEN arrives unexpectedly to visit his wife and children in Payson, AZ. He is in the company of an unidentified female. RASMUSSEN indicates he was living at the Casa Del Rey Apartments in Ingleside, TX. This is the last time RASMUSSEN’s family ever sees him.

1978 June RASMUSSEN works for the “Brown & Root” Company (currently KBR) in Houston, TX. Record indicates RASMUSSEN “quit to work elsewhere.”

1978 RASMUSSEN contacts friend in Arizona and asks for money. He states he is in Texas working on an oil rig.

1978 September 28 Divorce finalized. RASMUSSEN’s whereabouts unknown.

1978-1979 (approx.) RASMUSSEN worked at Waumbec Mills as head electrician, Bob Evans.

1980, February RASMUSSEN arrested in Manchester, NH as Robert T. Evans for

Issuing a bad check on 12/21/1979 (insufficient funds).

1980, May RASMUSSEN arrested in Manchester, NH as Robert T. Evans for

theft of services (electricity).

1980, October RASMUSSEN arrested in Manchester, NH as Robert T. Evans for diverting electric current.

1981, November Denise Beaudin goes missing shortly after Thanksgiving with

her 6 month old daughter and her boyfriend, Bob Evans from

Manchester, NH.

1984, March – 1985, May RASMUSSEN was hired under name Curtis Kimball by electrical

company in Los Alamitos, CA.

1985, May RASMUSSEN arrested in Cypress, CA as Curtis Mayo Kimball for DUI.

1985, November First barrel found adjacent to Bear Brook State Park, Allenstown, NH containing an unidentified adult female (23-33 yoa) and female child (5-11 yoa).

1986, January RASMUSSEN in Santa Cruz County, CA living & working at the Holiday Host RV Park in Scotts Valley under name Gordon Jenson.

1986, June RASMUSSEN abandoned a child (Denise Beaudin’s daughter) in California and fled.

1986, September Fingerprints match between Gordon Jenson and Curtis Kimball confirming they were the same person.

1988, November RASMUSSEN pulled over in San Luis Obispo, CA driving a stolen vehicle from Preston, Idaho.

1989, March RASMUSSEN arrested in California on warrants for child abandonment and sentenced to 3 years.

1990, October RASMUSSEN was paroled and absconded the following day in California.

1998, June RASMUSSEN pulled over in California under the name Lawrence William Vanner and cited for not having insurance or a driver’s license.

2000, May Second barrel found adjacent to Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown, NH containing two unidentified female children (2-4 yoa) and (1-3 yoa).

2002, June RASMUSSEN’s girlfriend, Eunsoon Jun disappears from Richmond, CA.

2002, November RASMUSSEN arrested for Eunsoon Jun’s homicide and parole violation.

2003, June RASMUSSEN convicted of Eunsoon Jun’s murder and sentenced to 15 years to life.

2003, August DNA testing confirmed that the RASMUSSEN was not the biological father to the child he abandoned (Denise Beaudin’s daughter).

2010, December RASMUSSEN died in prison.

2016, July The California San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office contacted New Hampshire authorities reference RASMUSSEN and his connection to New Hampshire.

2016, October DNA confirmed that RASMUSSEN was the biological father of the unidentified 2-4 year old little girl found dead in Allenstown, NH in 2000.

2017, January Authorities release details of subject Robert “Bob” Evans and his connection to the Allenstown homicides and disappearance of Denise Beaudin.

2017, July Authorities complete DNA testing confirming the man known as Robert “Bob” Evans is actually Terry Peder RASMUSSEN.