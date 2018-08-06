The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports that interim President J. Kevin Dorsey sees a big task ahead of him after taking over for former President Randy Dunn, whose last day was in July.

Public trust in Dunn evaporated after a trove of internal documents revealed he had worked to design a $5.1 million reallocation of funds from Carbondale to the Edwardsville campus. He also helped craft legislation that would have separated the two campuses.

Dorsey, a former dean of SIU School of Medicine, says he does not want to lead by “fear” and instead wants to focus on the future.