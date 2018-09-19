St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis is home to the newest Microsoft Technology Center.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the state of the art facility in the Cortex District in the Central West End. Governor Mike Parson was among the honorary guests in attendance.

Parson says he believes this new center is among the developments that will keep and attract more people to Missouri.

“We don’t want Missourians to be leaving our state, but if we have those good jobs that pay good money and they’re tech jobs, people have more of an opportunity to stay here in Missouri.” Parson said.

According to Cortex, the Microsoft Technology Center will bring more than 150 employees to the 29,000-square-foot facility, investing more than $50 million in local jobs, facilities, and software grants.

This marks the 15th Microsoft Technology Center in the country and the 50th in the world.