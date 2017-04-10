NHL Sets Blues’ First Round Playoff Schedule

Blues Open the Playoffs Wednesday Night in Minnesota
The Blues delivered a third place finish for their fans, and in turn, a playoff date with the Minnesota Wild. Mike Yeo will have a chance to coach against his former team in his debut as the Blues’ playoff coach. The NHL released the schedule late last night for the first four games of the series.
Gm 1: 4/12 – 8:30 pm
Gm 2: 4/14 – 7 pm
Gm 3: 4/16 – 2 pm
Gm 4: 4/19 – 8:30 pm
Gm 5: 4/22 – TBD
Gm 6: 4/24 – TBD
Gm 7: 4/26 – TBD#StanleyCup
Don’t miss Andy Strickland’s Hockey Sense program Tuesday night on the Big 550. Andy will preview in-depth, the Blues opening round match-up with the Wild.
