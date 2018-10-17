George Smith learned this month that he will share this year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry with two other scientists.

Other schools have recognized their Nobel laureates with a dedicated parking space, but the 77-year-old faculty member is, by his own assessment, “not a good driver.”

Smith told The Kansas City Star that he’s no “bike enthusiast” but that he lives less than a mile from the Columbia campus and bikes to work every day.

It will be a standard bike rack, the same as those used by other bicyclists on campus. But the university plans to post a sign letting everyone know that this particular space belongs to a Nobel laureate.