Norbert Leo Butz Talks About His Involvement With The Angel Band Project

Norbert Leo Butz, Tony-award winning actor & best know for his role on Bloodline, joined John Carney to talk about his involvement in The Angel Band Project. Rachel Ebeling, Executive Director of The Angel Band Project, also joined Norbert to talk about their latest album and the mission of The Angel Band Project. For more information about The Angel Band Project check out their Facebook page or their website.

By Brady Hempen