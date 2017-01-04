Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Norbert Leo Butz Talks About His Involvement With The Angel Band Project

Norbert Leo Butz Talks About His Involvement With The Angel Band Project

Written by:
2017/01/04

Norbert Leo Butz, Tony-award winning actor & best know for his role on Bloodline, joined John Carney to talk about his involvement in The Angel Band Project. Rachel Ebeling, Executive Director of The Angel Band Project, also joined Norbert to talk about their latest album and the mission of The Angel Band Project. For more information about The Angel Band Project check out their Facebook page or their website.

The Angel Band Project

By Brady Hempen

