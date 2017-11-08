Normandy, MO (KTRS) The north county community of Normandy is placing new restrictions for pet owners.

The Normandy City Council approved a measure which limits how many pets residents can have in their homes. Under the measure, Normandy residents can have up to three dogs or a combination of up to four dogs and cats. Residents can also have up to four hamsters or two other rodents.

The new law also prohibits sheep, goats, hogs and exotic animals. It does allow caged birds.

Residents who violate the ordinance could face fines.