Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Normandy Police: missing 5 month old baby found safe

Normandy Police: missing 5 month old baby found safe

Local

Normandy Police: missing 5 month old baby found safe

( KTRS ) The Normandy Police Department has canceled an Endangered person advisory for a missing 5 month old baby. Police say that Eden and her mother were in a car with several people on the night of December 19 (Monday) when the woman and another passenger got out of the vehicle to go into […]

Written by:
2016/12/23 1:27 AM
Normandy Police: missing 5 month old baby found safe

( KTRS ) The Normandy Police Department has canceled an Endangered person advisory for a missing 5 month old baby.

Police say that Eden and her mother were in a car with several people on the night of December 19 (Monday) when the woman and another passenger got out of the vehicle to go into a restaurant.

While the two were out of the van, the people who stayed in the car drove away–with young Eden still in the vehicle.

Police have not released much information, only to say that the infant has been located and is safe.

Tagged: , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!