Normandy Police: missing 5 month old baby found safe

( KTRS ) The Normandy Police Department has canceled an Endangered person advisory for a missing 5 month old baby.

Police say that Eden and her mother were in a car with several people on the night of December 19 (Monday) when the woman and another passenger got out of the vehicle to go into a restaurant.

While the two were out of the van, the people who stayed in the car drove away–with young Eden still in the vehicle.

Police have not released much information, only to say that the infant has been located and is safe.