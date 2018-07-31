St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A north city Gas Mart is closed to “allow the community to heal” according to owners. This comes following an incident last week where two employees of the gas station were caught on camera beating a black woman, spurring protests.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, tensions ran high as State Rep. Karla May addressed reporters and activists “The first thing that needs to happen is, any type of change going forward, they need to make amends with Kelly. Whatever she wants. Whatever help she needs. That needs to happen between them and Kelly in order for us to move forward.”

19-year-old Ahmed Qandeel and 32-year-old Jehad Motan were both charged with fourth-degree assault and were terminated from Gas Mart. Gas Mart has apologized to Kelli Jones, the woman who was beaten in the video. No word on when the station will re-open.