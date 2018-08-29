Ferguson, MO (KTRS) Security is being stepped up around McClure South Berkeley High School after a man was seen exposing himself in the area.

Police say school staff and other witnesses reported a man exposing himself this week near the school. Police will have extra officers patrolling the area.

The suspect is described a man in his twenties or thirties driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu. Anyone with any information should call Ferguson Police at 314-522-3100.

There will be an active shooter training exercise at the school Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.