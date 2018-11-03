Forty-year-old Leslie Neal, of Otterville, was charged Thursday with stealing a controlled substance.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports a probable cause statement from officer Kenrick Tucker says Neal took 96 syringes and 16 vials containing fentanyl, four oxycodone tablets and a vial of midazolam. The statement says Neal took the drugs while retrieving drugs for patients.

Tucker wrote that the drugs were stolen for Neal’s personal use.

Tucker said Neal admitted taking the drugs when confronted by her supervisors on June 12 because of concerns she was coming to work under the influence of drugs.

No attorney is listed for Neal in court records.