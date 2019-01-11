St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The region is under a winter storm warning until early Sunday.

The National Weather Service is calling for 8-12 inches of snow and sleet accumulations of around 1/3 of an inch and ice

accumulations with this storm. MODOT pre-treated the roads ahead of the storm. Crews will work to clear the roads through the duration of the storm.

It’s advised to avoid travel as the road conditions could become hazardous. Those who do have to travel are advised to exercise caution, especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses.