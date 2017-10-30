ST. CHARLES (KTRS) The suspect in the New York City attack yesterday, Sayfullo Saipov, was arrested in St. Charles a year ago on a traffic violation. Saipov, who ran a small trucking firm, was ticketed for not having the right brakes on his vehicle in Platte County, near Kansas City in late 2015. A warrant was issued for Saipov’s arrest last year when he missed a hearing on the case. He was arrested in St. Charles last October and resolved it in November 2016 by pleading guilty and paying $200 in fines and court costs.