St. Charles, MO (KTRS) The man suspected of the deadly New York terror attack has a connection to the St. Louis area.

Authorities say Sayfullo Saipov was arrested and booked into the St. Charles County Jail last year after a problem stemming from a big rig he was driving.

The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested him on October 21, 2016, after a warrant was issued for him when he failed to appear in court following the traffic citation in late 2015.

Saipov was driving a big rig in Platte County when he was ticketed by troopers for failing to maintain the brake system on the tractor trailer.

After he was taken into custody and was released after posting $200 bond.