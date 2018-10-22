O’Fallon, MO (KTRS) A St. Charles County man is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Forty-eight-year-old Matthew Baker of O’Fallon is charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with a person under the age of 12. Police say received a call a call on October 13 regarding a sexual assault. The investigation revealed that the suspect had engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 12.

At this time the O’Fallon Police say they haven’t been advised of additional victims. However, due to

the nature of the crime they are seeking any information as to potential additional witnesses or victims.

Anyone with information contact Detective R.S. McDermott, (636) 379-5659 or email

rmcdermott@ofallon.mo.us.