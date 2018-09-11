O’Fallon, MO (KTRS) Tuesday marked the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on our nation.

The city of O’Fallon held its annual Patriot Day ceremony to commemorate the events of 9/11. Dozens of residents, first responders, members of the military, and community leaders gathered outside of O’Fallon City Hall for the solemn occasion.

O’Fallon Mayor Bill Hennessy delivered opening remarks following the invocation.

“Every American was touched by the courage shown that day by everyday heroes who put themselves at risk to help their fellow Americans.” Hennessy said.

The event was held next to O’Fallon’s 9/11 First Responders Memorial, which was constructed with steel from the World Trade Center site.

The ceremony was highlighted with the sounding of sirens followed by a moment of silence, a rifle salute and the playing of Taps.