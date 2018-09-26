St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A teenager is in critical condition after being shot by a St. Louis police officer.
This happened at just before noon Wednesday when a officers responded to a disturbance near Union Boulevard and Wabada Avenue in north St. Louis.
The teen was rushed to a hospital in critical and unstable condition. The teen’s name wasn’t immediately released.
Hayden says a pistol was recovered from the scene. The officer involved in the shooting is a 10-year veteran of the department.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately released.