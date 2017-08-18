Officers Injured After Suspect Crashes Into Police Car In South City

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Two police officers are hospitalized after a suspect crashed into their police car in south St. Louis. Police say the crash happened at Morganford Boulevard and Fyler Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. There’s no word on the condition of either of the officers. The suspect has been taken into custody.

