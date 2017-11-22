St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead and a 14-year-old boy is wounded after being shot by police in north St. Louis.

Interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole says early Thursday afternoon,officers were on routine patrol when the driver of a car lost control and struck a curb in front of the officers on College Avenue and Conde Street in the College Hill neighborhood.

O’Toole said four individuals then exited the car. The two officers also got out of the patrol car and that’s when one of the suspects pointed a gun at officers. O’Toole said the officers fearing for their lives, fired at the suspects.

The man who is accused of pointing the gun was shot. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 14-year-old boy was also hit in the gunfire. He is listed in stable condition.

The two other suspects are still being sought. Police later learned that the vehicle the suspects were in was stolen.

The officers were not injured.