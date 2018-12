St. Louis, MO (KTRS) One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a fast food restaurant in north St. Louis.

Police say this happened at just before 4:30 a.m. Friday at the White Castle on Natural Bridge and North Kingshighway. The surviving victim was shot in the arm. The name of the deceased victim hasn’t been released.

There’s no word of any arrests or a motive. This latest homicide brings to St. Louis murder count to 173 for the year.