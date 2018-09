Byrnes Mill, MO (KTRS) One person is dead and another is injured following a house explosion in Jefferson County.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3700 block of Clearview Drive in Byrnes Mill at just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a man was killed and a woman was taken to an area hospital. The blast leveled the home. The name of the deceased victim hasn’t been released.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.