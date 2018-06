St. Louis, MO (KTRS) One person is dead and two are injured following a shooting outside of a midtown bar.

Police say shots were fired outside of the Olive Bar in the 3000 block of Olive late Sunday night. One man was killed. Two other men who were hit in the gunfire are said to be in stable condition.

The name of the deceased victim hasn’t been released. There’s no word of any arrests.

This brings the murder count in St. Louis to at least at 75 for the year.