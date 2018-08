St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating a triple shooting in north St. Louis that left one man dead.

Authorities say the three victims were gunned down at just late Monday night in the 4400 block of Penrose. Two of the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. The third died at the scene. The deceased victim’s name hasn’t been released.

There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.

This brings the St. Louis murder count to at least 108 for the year.