St. Louis, MO (KTRS) It was a violent night in the city of St. Louis.

Police say a 41-year-old man was fatally shot in the 3200 block of Bailey in north St. Louis at just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. The victim’s name hasn’t been released and there’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.

This brings the St. Louis murder count to at least 93 for the year.

Meanwhile, two other shootings were also report in north St. Louis. At just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man was gunned down in the 4300 block of Fairfax. A short time later, another man was shot on East John and North 20th. Both victims are said to be in stable condition.

There’s no word of any arrests in these cases either.