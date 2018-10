St. Louis, MO (KTRS) One person is dead and another is injured after a gas stove explosion in south St. Louis.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3700 block of Kosciusko Street at just before 10 p.m. Saturday. One person died in the explosion and another was injured. There’s no word on the condition of the surviving victim. The name of the deceased victim hasn’t been released.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Squad has been called in to investigate.