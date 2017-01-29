Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

2017/01/29 2:20 PM
One Killed, Two Injured Following Shooting In Downtown St. Louis

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)  One is dead and two are injured following a shooting in downtown St. Louis.

Authorities say the shooting happened late Friday night outside of Hooters Restaurant at 7th and Chestnuts Street. One of the victims was killed and the two others are expected to survive.

The deceased victim’s name hasn’t been released.

There’s no word of any arrests or a motive.

