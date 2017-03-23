Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

One of the Greatest Scams in Financial History

Jon Grayson

One of the Greatest Scams in Financial History

David Enrich, financial enterprise editor for the Wall Street Journal, is the author of a new book titled,  The Spider Network. David joined Jon Grayson to talk about what might be one of the greatest scams in financial history and it just recently happened.

