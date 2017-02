One Of The Largest Caviar Producers Is Located Missouri

Steve Kahr is co-owner of L’Osage Caviar which is located in Osage Beach, MO. L’Osage Caviar is one of the top caviar producers and Steve Kahr joined John Carney to talk about his business and the caviar industry.

By Brady Hempen