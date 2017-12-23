Moscow Mills, MO (KTRS) The community is reaching out to help an O’Fallon, Missouri police officer and his family after their Moscow Mills home was destroyed in a fire.

On Thursday night, the home of Montana Stephenson on Hammerstone Drive went up in flames. Stephenson told Fox 2 News that he saw the flames close to while leaving home headed to work.

Stephenson told Fox 2 News that he saw the flames while leaving home headed to work. “I looked out the back window! It caught my eye, this glowing,” Montana said. “I didn’t even see smoke, I just saw a glow.”

The father of four said he told his wife Kristin to grab to the kids, call 9-1-1, and get out. His wife and children made it out of the burning home unharmed.

Within hours of the fire, two GoFundMe Accounts were started. Those online fundraisers have brought in more than $27,000.

Anyone wishing to help the Stephenson Family may do so by clicking on the following link.

the-stephenson-family-house-fire