ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges — for now — against three St. Louis police officers accused of falsifying time sheets and getting paid for overtime they didn’t perform.

A bench trial had been set for Monday for officers Michael Langsdorf, Emin Talic, and Dan O’Brien. The decision to drop the charges was made after a judge denied a motion asking for more time to gather records. A spokesperson for the circuit attorney’s office says the cases will be refiled.

Police used undercover surveillance of the officers’ homes during overnight hours they claimed to have worked in February and March 2017. Two of the three — and a fourth who was acquitted — lived on the same street in Arnold. O’Brien lived in Manchester.