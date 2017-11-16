St. Charles County, MO (KTRS) Lawyers for Pam Hupp will be in court today to ask for another delay in her murder trial.

Hupp’s defense team claims that the prosecution hasn’t turned over all the evidence to them. The trial is scheduled for April.

Hupp is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Louis Gumpenberger in August of 2016. Prosecutors allege Hupp killed the mentally disabled man as part of a bizarre plot to frame Russ Faria, who was previously convicted in the murder of his wife, Betsy Faria. Hupp was a key witness in that case. Faria was later acquitted after he was granted a new trial.

Hupp is expected to be in court today. The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m.