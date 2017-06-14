Panera Bread Company Reports $1 Billion In Digital Sales

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Digital innovations seems to be paying off for Panera Bread Company. The St. Louis-based company announced that digital sales have surpassed $1 billion on an annualized basis and could double in 2019. As of the end of Q1 2017, system-wide digital sales, which include orders made via mobile, web, or kiosk, […]

The St. Louis-based company announced that digital sales have surpassed $1 billion on an annualized basis and could double in 2019. As of the end of Q1 2017, system-wide digital sales, which include orders made via mobile, web, or kiosk, were 26 percent of total company sales.

“By building digital into the core aspects of our business, we’ve transformed the customer journey at Panera,” said Ron Shaich, Panera’s Founder, Chairman and CEO.

“For us, it’s not just about new technology for technology’s sake—it’s about making the guest experience better.” Shaich added.

On April 25, Panera reported its first-quarter earnings of $1.83 a share on revenue of $728 million. This comes after Panera and JAB announced its definitive merger agreement in early April.