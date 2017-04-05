Panera Bread sold to owner of Caribou Coffee, Krispy Kreme

ST. LOUIS (KTRS)Â Sunset Hills-based Panera Bread Company is being sold. JAB Holding CompanyÂ announced it would buy Panera Bread in a deal valued at about $7.5 billion. JAB Holding CompanyÂ owns or is a major investor inÂ Caribou Coffee, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Keurig Green Mountain and Peet’s Coffee & Tea. The deal is expected to close later this […]

ST. LOUIS (KTRS)Â Sunset Hills-based Panera Bread Company is being sold. JAB Holding CompanyÂ announced it would buy Panera Bread in a deal valued at about $7.5 billion. JAB Holding CompanyÂ owns or is a major investor inÂ Caribou Coffee, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Keurig Green Mountain and Peet’s Coffee & Tea. The deal is expected to close later this year.