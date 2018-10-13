7:15 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will fly in a private plane during part of a state tour to support a proposed gas tax increase for road and bridge repairs.

SaferMO.com spokesman Scott Charton on Friday said the group is sponsoring the tour and is paying for Parson’s flights. The tour runs Tuesday through Friday. Parson’s first stop is in St. Louis.

If approved by voters Nov. 6, the 10-cent gas tax increase would pay for road and bridge repairs and fund the Highway Patrol. The Republican-led Legislature referred the measure to the ballot this year.

SaferMO.com is advocating for the gas tax. Charton said the group decided independently of Parson to pay for the private plane in case emergency state business interrupts the tour.

Parson in a Friday statement said the state’s infrastructure needs are long overdue and that action must be taken before a tragedy occurs. He says he strongly supports the measure.

